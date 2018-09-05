Married couple charged with murder in Lincolnton, third suspect sought

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) - Jason and Carolyn Carwile went before a judge in Lincolnton Wednesday morning, charged with murder in the death of a man found beaten to death early Tuesday.
Both were given court appointed attorneys and probable cause hearings were set for Sept. 25.
As they were led in handcuffs and chains into the courthouse both told WBTV what happened was self defense.
They claim Christopher Easter had made threats against them them on Monday night and Tuesday morning about 4 a.m., showed up where they lived.
“He broke into our home with a gun and held my husband at gunpoint,” said Carolyn.
A neighbor says she heard a commotion and someone saying “he has a gun.”
The neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said she then saw the couple chase a man, believed to be Easter, down the street.
Another neighbor says it was not long after that when he saw the couple and another man walking away from a local car lot.
It was in that car lot that Christopher Easter was found unresponsive. Emergency medical crews tried to revive him but could not.
The Carwile couple was arrested and charged with murder.
Police Chief Rodney Jordan says the claim of self defense doesn’t fit the evidence they have found so far but investigators are still asking questions.
North Carolina law allows the use of deadly force as long as a threat of bodily injury or death is imminent.
If that imminent threat fades, so does the legal right to use deadly force, said officials.
Police also say a third suspect may face charges in the case as well, but no one else had been arrested as of late Wednesday afternoon.
