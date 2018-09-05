Man pleads guilty in brutal killing of Kannapolis toddler

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man arrested in 2014 for the brutal killing of his girlfriend’s 15-month-old niece pleaded guilty in Rowan County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Investigators say Malaya Heun was assaulted on January 19, 2014, and died two days later of complications from blunt force trauma and hypovolemic shock.
According to Kannapolis Police, John Travis Turner and Malaya’s aunt, Alisha Nicole Carlisle, were arrested for the toddler’s killing.
“A day never goes by that I don’t think of my daughter Malaya," said Malaya’s father, Jamie Heun, after court on Wednesday. "She had her whole life robbed from her. I can never hold her again, kiss her goodnight, or see her grow up and live her life.”
Turner and Carlisle were charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.
Turner’s plea is an Alford plea. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child abuse Wednesday. The state’s case was built on Malaya’s fatal injuries occurring during specific window of time where she was with Turner and Carlisle. New medical evidence extended that window, meaning Malaya was around people other than Turner and Carlisle.
The DA says family members lied about case.
Turner was sentenced to between 77 and 120 months in prison.
Carlisle was given a $500,000 bond in August, 2014. Turner has been in jail since his arrest.
Kannapolis Chief of Police J.W. "Woody" Chavis called Heun's murder "one of the worst cases of child abuse I have seen in over 30 years being a police officer."
The prosecutor said evidence significantly changed since Turner’s arrest. Apparently someone other than Turner and Carlisle had “access” to Heun during the time she received injuries.
"I have seen many abused and battered children during my career but this one was extremely disturbing knowing how much this baby must have suffered before she died," Chief Chavis told WBTV.
Search warrants that were issued while Malaya was fighting for her life at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte gave more information about the attack.
According to the warrants, medical personnel at the hospital said Malaya was being treated for extensive trauma.
They reported to Kannapolis Police that there were seven broken ribs on her left side, her head and body were bruised, and she had a displaced clavicle and torn intestines.
The torn intestines resulted in a severe infection that sent Malaya into septic shock. The little girl underwent surgery and was then placed on life support. She died on January 22.
Records also show that Malaya had a blood alcohol content of 0.02.
The warrants also say Malaya had vaginal and rectal damage. Her injuries were consistent with "signs of physical and sexual abuse."
Court officials say more charges are possible.
