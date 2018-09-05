Man arrested for attempted murder, other domestic violence charges

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has charged an individual with a number of crimes related to a domestic violence incident.
Jonathan Collins, 28, has been charged with attempted murder, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and first degree kidnapping.
On September 2, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office contacted CMPD about a reported assault that had occurred in Charlotte. A victim stated that Collins had strangled her multiple times at her residence on Avery Meadow Dr before attacking her with a cooking pan and then leaving her in a closed garage with a vehicle running in order to fill it with carbon monoxide.
Collins allegedly took the victim to a remote area in Anson County where he left her before she was found and treated for her injuries.
The Domestic Violece Unit along with CMPD’s Violent Apprehension Team located Collins in Union County on September 4 and served him with warrants for his arrest.
Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. To learn more about Crime Stoppers, please visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. The report number for this case is 20180902-0825-00.
