Heat and humidity still on the march!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Yep, still hot out there! The heat and humidity march on as we move through September. Highs will stay close to 90° for the rest of the week and rain chances aren’t terribly high, standing at only about 20% each day.
The weekend looks a bit more unsettled. Highs will be in the upper 80s with about a 40% chance for thunderstorms. It will be muggy too.
Tropical Storm Gordon never reached Hurricane strength as it made landfall early this morning near Biloxi, MS, but it was close with max winds of 70 mph (Category 1 Hurricane begins at 74 mph). Heavy rain will continue into the Mississippi Delta today as the forward motion of the storm slows. But its path will take it into the central part of the US, so we do not expect any direct effects from Gordon in this forecast.
Keep cool and enjoy your hump day.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.