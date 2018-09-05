Davidson releases 2018-19 men’s basketball schedule

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
The Davidson Wildcats have released their 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Schedule announced by their Head Coach Bob McKillop.
Davidson’s non-conference schedule will include an appearance in the Charleston Classic and Hall of Fame Boardwalk Classic. It will also include six home dates and two Atlantic Coast Conference foes.
The Wildcats are making their third appearance in the Charleston Classic and will face either Purdue or Appalachian State on day two. Five of the eight teams in this year’s tourney played in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
Davidson will host the annual Hornets’ Nest trophy game against Charlotte November 27th.
