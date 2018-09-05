CMPD seeing an increase in applicants for police officer jobs

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) have been dealing with a shortage of officers.
Now, police commanders say they’re getting some good news about recruiting – more people are applying to join the department.
“It’s huge. I think we’re turning the corner,” said Chief Kerr Putney. "Let’s be honest this profession has been through a lot. We, as an organization, has been through a lot but we still do the work on the streets to connect with the community. The diverse community that we are in Charlotte and I think we’re starting to see the dividends paid”
CMPD say compared to last year, they’re seeing a 35 percent increase in applications.
Police say a marketing campaign is getting the message out. They say they’re finding out that there are people who still want to do police work.
CMPD say so far this year the city has spent approximately $98,000 on the marketing campaign, which they say includes "billboards, posters on buses and trains, ads on radio and social media, and google boosting.
So far this year, the department has hired 102 officers. CMPD say the goal is to hire 160 officers in 2018 but the problem is getting people all the way through to graduation.
Police say only 5 percent of applicants make it through the department’s hiring process.
“We understand that it’s not for everybody so not everybody that applies gets a seat,” said Capt Dave Johnson. “We still maintain very high standards for the police department and not everybody gets a seat in the class however we need as many folks to apply as possible.”
”It'’s more about the heart. Not everybody is meant to be the police. Some are meant to call the police, Chief Putney said. "We look for those who are going to respond to that call and answer it. So 95% of the people who apply don’t meet that standard.”
Currently, the department has 170 vacancies. Chief Putney says the biggest reason for officer vacancies is retirement. Putney says over 60% of officers who are leaving are retiring.
