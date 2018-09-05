Cam Newton talks Colin Kaepernick teaming up with Nike

“I’ve always respected the man that Colin is,” Newton said. “I’ve said that since day one. I can’t really speak on different brands because obviously, you know the brand who I go with and I would want everyone to be wearing Under Armour, but at the end of the day we are all entitled to our own opinion, we all have freedom of speech and can believe in any and everything we want to believe in. From man-to-man I respect the hell out of him.”