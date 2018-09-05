Cam Newton talks Colin Kaepernick teaming up with Nike

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Week 1 of the NFL season is officially here, and while teams are game planning for their first opponent, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is continuing to stand up for what he believes in.
Earlier this week Nike unveiled it’s latest ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, honoring the 30th anniversary of its iconic “Just Do It” slogan. The ad features Kaepernick’s face and reads, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
Wednesday Panthers quarterback Cam Newton shared his thoughts on Kaepernick’s journey and his latest endeavor.
“I’ve always respected the man that Colin is,” Newton said. “I’ve said that since day one. I can’t really speak on different brands because obviously, you know the brand who I go with and I would want everyone to be wearing Under Armour, but at the end of the day we are all entitled to our own opinion, we all have freedom of speech and can believe in any and everything we want to believe in. From man-to-man I respect the hell out of him.”
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.