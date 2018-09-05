All $400k of GoFundMe money gone, says lawyer of homeless man suing couple

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ (RNN) – An attorney for a homeless man whose act of kindness prompted a $400,000 GoFundMe campaign, said that the money raised for his client is gone, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Chris Fallon, who represents Johnny Bobbitt Jr., said he learned the funds had been depleted during a conference call Tuesday with the lawyers for Kate McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico.
The announcement comes a week after Bobbitt’s lawyers asked a judge to make the couple submit an account of the money and move what was left into a trust.
The couple is accused of mismanaging the more than $400,000 donated by 14,000 people to help Bobbitt while also denying him access to the pot. That money was raised in nine months.
"It completely shocked me when I heard," Fallon told the Inquirer. "It came as a complete surprise to me."
Bobbitt hired attorneys after he began to suspect that the couple had spent the money.
Bobbitt gained notoriety when he spent his last $20 to help McClure, who was stranded on the interstate.
McClure, moved by his act of kindness, started the GoFundMe campaign with the goal of helping him get on his feet.
