Florence leaves dangerous flooding, 17 dead in Carolinas

 Florence leaves dangerous flooding, 17 dead in Carolinas

Florence was downgraded to a Tropical Depression around 5 a.m. Sunday as massive flooding and high winds continued to create life-threatening conditions in the Carolinas.
  Body of baby swept away in floodwaters recovered
Published 51m at 3:32 PM
  Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
Published 1h at 2:59 PM
Local schools announce plans to resume classes this week
Published 4h at 11:44 AM
Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses
Published 9:59 AM at 9:59 AM
  Man’s body recovered in floodwaters in Union County
Published 8:26 AM at 8:26 AM
Florence brings heavy rains, dangerous flooding even as it weakens
  Florence brings heavy rains, dangerous flooding even as it weakens
Published September 16, 2018 at 10:50 PM
Vote for Game of the Week and FFN Top 10!
Donate now to Florence relief efforts

TODAY'S HEADLINES

September 17 » You’ve come a long way, baby

September 17 » You’ve come a long way, baby

#MollysKids Greyson Stephens is battling Ewing Sarcoma and was the youngest person ever to receive a hemiglossectomy.
By 

Molly Grantham

5h 5h
Shooting near Gardner Webb forces shelter in place

Shooting near Gardner Webb forces shelter in place

The university tweeted about the incident around 11 a.m., saying there was a shooting in the town of Boiling Springs about a mile from campus.
5h 5h
Man’s body recovered in floodwaters in Union County

  Man’s body recovered in floodwaters in Union County

Union County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a man was recovered next to a car after being trapped in the area of Landsford Road and Camden Road in Marshville.
8:26 AM 8:26 AM
500 price gouging complaints filed in NC; gas stations being investigated

500 price gouging complaints filed in NC; gas stations being investigated

Attorney General Josh Stein said Sunday his office has received 500 complaints so far alleging price-gouging for essentials like gas and water, as well as excessive hotel prices for evacuees.
By 

CBS 17 and Associated Press

September 16 September 16
Flash Flood Warning issued due to dam failure in Rowan County

Flash Flood Warning issued due to dam failure in Rowan County

Around 8:44 p.m, Rowan County Emergency Management reported a partial breach of the Lake Corriher levee in Landis.
By 

WBTV Web Staff

September 16 September 16
  Mandatory curfew lifted for Chesterfield County, shelter evacuated due to flooding
Published September 16, 2018 at 8:13 PM
  Shelters open across the Carolinas for Hurricane Florence evacuees
Published September 16, 2018 at 7:31 PM
  More than dozen locomotives and railcars derail in Anson County
Published September 16, 2018 at 7:26 PM

NATIONAL HEADLINES

Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses

Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses

It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
By 

Web Staff

9:59 AM 9:59 AM
Florence brings heavy rains, dangerous flooding even as it weakens

  Florence brings heavy rains, dangerous flooding even as it weakens

Officials say the biggest worry in coming days is the flooding of inland rivers across North and South Carolina and Virginia.
By 

RNN Staff

September 16 September 16

SPORTS

Rivera, Panthers work with local partners to support #CAREolinas

Rivera, Panthers work with local partners to support #CAREolinas

Panthers and local partners raise money for Hurricane Florence relief.
Panthers Have a few Contingency Plans in Place as Carolinas Brace for Hurricane Florence

Panthers Have a few Contingency Plans in Place as Carolinas Brace for Hurricane Florence

By 

Ashley Stroehlein

September 12 September 12
App State vs Southern Miss game postponed, no makeup date scheduled

App State vs Southern Miss game postponed, no makeup date scheduled

By 

Ashley Stroehlein

September 12 September 12
Charlotte 49ers vs Old Dominion Football Moved To Thursday

Charlotte 49ers vs Old Dominion Football Moved To Thursday

By 

Charlotte 49ers Press Release

September 12 September 12
NFL logo is out. The Panthers logo is at midfield at Bank of America Stadium

  NFL logo is out. The Panthers logo is at midfield at Bank of America Stadium

Carolina Panthers fans will see something new when they enter Bank of America Stadium on Sunday for the team’s season opener against Dallas.
By 

Jourdan Rodrigue

September 8 September 8