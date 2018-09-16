Skip to content
Florence leaves dangerous flooding, 17 dead in Carolinas
Florence was downgraded to a Tropical Depression around 5 a.m. Sunday as massive flooding and high winds continued to create life-threatening conditions in the Carolinas.
By
Al Conklin,
Leigh Brock,
WBTV Web Staff,
Chris Larson and
Lyndsay Tapases
Body of baby swept away in floodwaters recovered
By
Web Staff
Published 51m at 3:32 PM
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
By
RNN Staff
Published 1h at 2:59 PM
Local schools announce plans to resume classes this week
Published 4h at 11:44 AM
Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses
By
Web Staff
Published 9:59 AM at 9:59 AM
Man’s body recovered in floodwaters in Union County
Published 8:26 AM at 8:26 AM
88
Currently in
Charlotte, NC
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
Florence brings heavy rains, dangerous flooding even as it weakens
By
RNN Staff
Published September 16, 2018 at 10:50 PM
Vote for Game of the Week and FFN Top 10!
Donate now to Florence relief efforts
TODAY'S HEADLINES
September 17 » You’ve come a long way, baby
#MollysKids Greyson Stephens is battling Ewing Sarcoma and was the youngest person ever to receive a hemiglossectomy.
By
Molly Grantham
5h
5h
Shooting near Gardner Webb forces shelter in place
The university tweeted about the incident around 11 a.m., saying there was a shooting in the town of Boiling Springs about a mile from campus.
5h
5h
Man’s body recovered in floodwaters in Union County
Union County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a man was recovered next to a car after being trapped in the area of Landsford Road and Camden Road in Marshville.
8:26 AM
8:26 AM
3 year old, woman injured during shooting inside apartment in east Charlotte
Florence leaves dangerous flooding, 17 dead in Carolinas
By
Al Conklin,
Leigh Brock,
WBTV Web Staff,
Chris Larson and
Lyndsay Tapases
Family speaks after 3-month-old killed when tree falls on mobile home in Gaston County
By
WBTV Web Staff
500 price gouging complaints filed in NC; gas stations being investigated
Attorney General Josh Stein said Sunday his office has received 500 complaints so far alleging price-gouging for essentials like gas and water, as well as excessive hotel prices for evacuees.
By
CBS 17 and Associated Press
September 16
September 16
Flash Flood Warning issued due to dam failure in Rowan County
Around 8:44 p.m, Rowan County Emergency Management reported a partial breach of the Lake Corriher levee in Landis.
By
WBTV Web Staff
September 16
September 16
Mandatory curfew lifted for Chesterfield County, shelter evacuated due to flooding
By
Jennifer Miller
Published September 16, 2018 at 8:13 PM
Shelters open across the Carolinas for Hurricane Florence evacuees
By
Andrew Barnett
Published September 16, 2018 at 7:31 PM
More than dozen locomotives and railcars derail in Anson County
By
Web Staff
Published September 16, 2018 at 7:26 PM
NATIONAL HEADLINES
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
By
RNN Staff
Published 1h at 2:59 PM
Cajun Navy rescues hundreds in Carolinas
Published 3h at 1:02 PM
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
Published 5h at 11:09 AM
Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses
It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
By
Web Staff
9:59 AM
9:59 AM
Florence brings heavy rains, dangerous flooding even as it weakens
Officials say the biggest worry in coming days is the flooding of inland rivers across North and South Carolina and Virginia.
By
RNN Staff
September 16
September 16
SPORTS
Rivera, Panthers work with local partners to support #CAREolinas
Panthers and local partners raise money for Hurricane Florence relief.
By
Brian Dlugosz
Panthers Have a few Contingency Plans in Place as Carolinas Brace for Hurricane Florence
By
Ashley Stroehlein
September 12
September 12
App State vs Southern Miss game postponed, no makeup date scheduled
By
Ashley Stroehlein
September 12
September 12
Charlotte 49ers vs Old Dominion Football Moved To Thursday
By
Charlotte 49ers Press Release
September 12
September 12
NFL logo is out. The Panthers logo is at midfield at Bank of America Stadium
Carolina Panthers fans will see something new when they enter Bank of America Stadium on Sunday for the team’s season opener against Dallas.
By
Jourdan Rodrigue
September 8
September 8
